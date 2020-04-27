Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2020: VNE, IHG, BBBY, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were flat to higher in Monday's pre-bell trading with staple companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) advancing by 0.75%, while the Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) was recently inactive.

Veoneer (VNE) was more than 5% higher even after it posted a Q1 loss of $2.09 per share, widening from $1.57 a year ago, as revenue fell to $362 million from $494 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected loss of $1.24 and revenue of $355 million.

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) was gaining more than 5% after saying it has secured new financing arrangements as preliminary data for the first quarter show properties that are currently open for business have only seen occupancy levels of up to about a fifth.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was almost 5% higher after announcing that it will further extend the temporary closure of most of its retail stores in the US and Canada until at least May 16, in line with recent COVID-19-related guidance by government authorities.

