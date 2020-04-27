Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2020: IHG, VNE, BBBY

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rolling to a 2.0% advance.

In company news, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) was gaining about 7% after it secured new financing arrangements as preliminary data for the first quarter show properties that are currently open for business have only seen occupancy levels of up to about a fifth.

Veoneer (VNE) was more than 10% higher even after it posted a Q1 loss of $2.09 per share, widening from $1.57 a year ago, as revenue fell to $362 million from $494 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected loss of $1.24 and revenue of $355 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) jumped 27% after announcing that it will further extend the temporary closure of most of its retail stores in the US and Canada until at least May 16, in line with recent COVID-19-related guidance by government authorities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.