Markets
BIG

Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2020: BIG,DORM,COTY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% Monday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rolling to a 2.4% advance.

In company news, Big Lots (BIG) climbed more than 10% after the retailer Monday said sales at stores open more than one year have risen so far during April and during the three months ending April 30 compared with year-ago levels, supported by strong growth for its online business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it was extending the $2 per hour wage increase for its non-salaried employees through the end of May.

Dorman Products (DORM) rose about 4.2% after the auto-parts company Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.66 per share, down from its $0.79 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales increased to $257.7 million from $243.8 million, also topping the $236.1 million Street view.

Coty (COTY) declined 9.1% after DA Davidson Monday lowered its stock rating for the cosmetics seller to neutral from buy previously, maintaining its $6 price target, while Morgan Stanley Monday trimmed its price target for Coty shares by 50 cents to $6.50 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIG DORM COTY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular