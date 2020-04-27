Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2020: BIG,DORM,COTY

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% Monday afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rolling to a 2.4% advance.

In company news, Big Lots (BIG) climbed more than 10% after the retailer Monday said sales at stores open more than one year have risen so far during April and during the three months ending April 30 compared with year-ago levels, supported by strong growth for its online business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also said it was extending the $2 per hour wage increase for its non-salaried employees through the end of May.

Dorman Products (DORM) rose about 4.2% after the auto-parts company Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.66 per share, down from its $0.79 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Net sales increased to $257.7 million from $243.8 million, also topping the $236.1 million Street view.

Coty (COTY) declined 9.1% after DA Davidson Monday lowered its stock rating for the cosmetics seller to neutral from buy previously, maintaining its $6 price target, while Morgan Stanley Monday trimmed its price target for Coty shares by 50 cents to $6.50 apiece.

