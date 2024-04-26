Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2024: PARA, GIS, AN, SKX

Consumer stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.9%.

In corporate news, Paramount Global (PARA) is considering replacing Chief Executive Bob Bakish with a committee of executives to run the company on an interim basis, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Paramount shares were falling 1.9%.

General Mills (GIS) is exploring the sale of its yogurt business in North America that could be worth over $2 billion, Reuters reported Friday. General Mills shares were shedding 0.7%.

AutoNation (AN) shares surged almost 7% after it reported mixed fiscal Q1 results with new vehicle revenue rising year over year despite lower prices, while used car sales dropped.

Skechers USA (SKX) is poised to deliver $10 billion in sales by 2026, as suggested by the company's "strong" Q1 results, UBS Securities said in a note on Friday. The investment firm lifted Skechers' price target to $88 from $81 and maintained its buy rating. Skechers shares jumped 11%.

