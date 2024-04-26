Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2024: BYD, SKX, CL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.4%.

Boyd Gaming (BYD) was declining by over 13% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Skechers USA (SKX) was up more than 12% after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings and sales.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was up more than 1% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and net sales. The company also raised its net sales growth guidance for the full year.

