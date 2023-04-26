Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2023: DIS, WMT, BBBY

Consumer stocks were mixed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.3%.

In company news, Walt Disney (DIS) filed a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for allegedly waging a "relentless campaign to weaponize government power" to hurt its business, several media outlets reported Wednesday, citing a court filing. Disney shares were little changed.

Walmart (WMT) was shedding 0.7% after saying that it is opening four new Walmart Health centers in the Oklahoma City area in 2024.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was dropping over 33% after it said it was notified by Nasdaq's listing qualifications department that it would delist its common stock after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.