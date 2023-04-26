News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2023: BBBY, AVY, TNL, XLP, XLY

April 26, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.76% recently.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was shedding over 24% in value after saying it has been notified by Nasdaq's listing qualifications department that it will delist the company's common stock after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Avery Dennison (AVY) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per diluted share, down from $2.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.65.

Travel + Leisure (TNL) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.89 per diluted share, up from $0.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

