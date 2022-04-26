Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLP, XLY, PEP, ELY, SHW

Consumer stocks were declining in late Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) falling 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) sliding 4.1%.

In company news, PepsiCo (PEP) was marginally higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $1.23.

Callaway Golf (ELY) shares fell more than 5% despite the firm saying it now expects to deliver Q1 net revenue of $1.04 billion, above its previously provided guidance range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ project $1.01 billion.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) jumped more than 9% after the paint company posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue of about $5 billion, surpassing analyst estimates for EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $4.92 billion.

