Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLP, XLY, ELY, PII, ADM

Consumer stocks were sliding in midday trading Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) falling 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) declining 3.8%.

In company news, Callaway Golf (ELY) shares fell more than 5% despite the firm saying it now expects to deliver Q1 net revenue of $1.04 billion, above its previously provided guidance range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ project $1.01 billion.

Polaris (PII) was slipping 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, down from $2.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) gained 3.1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, up from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.41.

