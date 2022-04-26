Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2022: XLP, XLY, ELY, PII, ADM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were sliding in midday trading Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) falling 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) declining 3.8%.

In company news, Callaway Golf (ELY) shares fell more than 5% despite the firm saying it now expects to deliver Q1 net revenue of $1.04 billion, above its previously provided guidance range of $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ project $1.01 billion.

Polaris (PII) was slipping 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, down from $2.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) gained 3.1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, up from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.41.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLP XLY ELY PII ADM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular