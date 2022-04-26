Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2022: PII, ADM, PEP, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.14%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.53% lower recently.

Polaris (PII) was slipping past 7% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, down from $2.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) was over 4% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share, up from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.41.

PepsiCo (PEP) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.29 per diluted share, up from $1.21 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $1.23. PepsiCo was marginally lower recently.

