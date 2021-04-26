Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2021: SEAH,DORM,ETSY,SJ

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.5% late in Monday trading.

In company news, Sports Entertainment Acquisition (SEAH) climbed 4.6% after the blank check firm announced a proposed merger with Super Group, a sports wagering company licensed in 23 jurisdictions in Europe, Africa and the Americas that took about $42 billion in bets during the 12 months ended March 31.

Scienjoy Holding (SJ) rose 9.5% after announcing its launch of a new initiative allowing broadcasters to mint nonfungible tokens on its live-streaming platform and letting users bid to buy NFT mementos using points earned through Scienjoy's loyalty and rewards system.

Dorman Products (DORM) dropped 11% after the auto parts company reported an 11.8% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $288 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $295.7 million.

Etsy (ETSY) slid 4.6% after KeyBanc cut its stock rating for the online crafts marketplace to sector weight from overweight citing valuation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.