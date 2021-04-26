Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2021: DORM,ETSY,SJ

Markets
Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising less than 0.1%.

In company news, Dorman Products (DORM) dropped over 10% after the auto parts company reported an 11.8% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $288 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $295.7 million.

Etsy (ETSY) slid 4.1% after KeyBanc cut its stock rating for the online crafts marketplace to sector weight from overweight citing valuation.

Scienjoy Holding (SJ) rose almost 16% after announcing its launch of a new initiative allowing broadcasters to mint nonfungible tokens on Scienjoy's live-streaming platform and letting users bid to buy NFT mementos using points earned through Scienjoy's loyalty and rewards system.

