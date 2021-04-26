Markets
ACI

Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2021: ACI, OI, DORM, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.07% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.37% in recent trading.

Albertsons (ACI) was slipping past 2% even as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, compared with $0.33 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.52.

O-I Glass (OI) was up more than 3% after saying its subsidiary Paddock Enterprises has signed an agreement for a chapter 11 reorganization plan.

Dorman Products (DORM) was inactive after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.04.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACI OI DORM XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular