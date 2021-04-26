Consumer Sector Update for 04/26/2021: ACI, OI, DORM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.07% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.37% in recent trading.

Albertsons (ACI) was slipping past 2% even as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, compared with $0.33 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.52.

O-I Glass (OI) was up more than 3% after saying its subsidiary Paddock Enterprises has signed an agreement for a chapter 11 reorganization plan.

Dorman Products (DORM) was inactive after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per diluted share, up from $0.66 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.04.

