Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2024: XLP, XLY, ORLY, KDP, JOE

Consumer stocks were dropping pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1% recently.

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported Q1 earnings late Wednesday of $9.20 per diluted share, up from $8.28 a year earlier. The company's shares were down 3% pre-bell Thursday.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares rose 3% after the company reported higher adjusted earnings and revenue in Q1.

St. Joe Company (JOE) shares gained 1.1% after the company reported higher net income and revenue in Q1.

