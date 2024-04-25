News & Insights

Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2024: XLP, XLY, ORLY, KDP, JOE

April 25, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were dropping pre-bell Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 1% recently.

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) reported Q1 earnings late Wednesday of $9.20 per diluted share, up from $8.28 a year earlier. The company's shares were down 3% pre-bell Thursday.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares rose 3% after the company reported higher adjusted earnings and revenue in Q1.

St. Joe Company (JOE) shares gained 1.1% after the company reported higher net income and revenue in Q1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLP
XLY
ORLY
KDP
JOE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.