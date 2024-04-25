Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2024: IPAR, MAMA, KDP, LUV, AAL

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) decreasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.1%.

In corporate news, Inter Parfums (IPAR) shares plunged 10%, a day after the company reported Q1 net sales that trailed estimates by analysts.

Mama's Creations (MAMA) shares jumped 9.1%, a day after the company reported fiscal Q4 earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 financial results while announcing that Chief Operating Officer Tim Cofer will begin serving as chief executive officer on Friday. The shares rose 4.6%.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) lowered its 2024 revenue outlook amid Boeing (BA) delivery delays after reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 results, while American Airlines (AAL) swung to a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss. Southwest shares tumbled 7.3%, and American rose 1.3%.

