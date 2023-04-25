News & Insights

Markets
PEP

Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2023: PEP, MCD, LTH, XLP, XLY

April 25, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.4%.

PepsiCo (PEP) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.50 per diluted share, up from $1.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.39.

McDonald's (MCD) was climbing by over 1% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, up from $2.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.34.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) was rallying past 10% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.05. The company also raised its 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization forecast to between $470 million and $490 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PEP
MCD
LTH
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.