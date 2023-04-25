Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2023: PEP, MCD, LTH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.4%.

PepsiCo (PEP) was over 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.50 per diluted share, up from $1.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.39.

McDonald's (MCD) was climbing by over 1% after posting Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, up from $2.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.34.

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) was rallying past 10% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.05. The company also raised its 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization forecast to between $470 million and $490 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.