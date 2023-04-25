Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2023: GPS, PEP, KMB

Consumer stocks were steady to lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.3%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose by 1.8% from a year earlier in the week ended April 22 after a 1.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, Gap (GPS) is planning to lay off hundreds of global employees in line with a restructuring that is intended to streamline its workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The clothing company's shares were down over 6%.

PepsiCo (PEP) lifted its full-year financial outlook after the beverages and snacks company's Q1 results benefited from pricing gains. PepsiCo shares were up 2.1%.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q1 earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, compared with $1.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37. The company's shares were rising 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.