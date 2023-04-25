News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2023: BTI, GPS, PEP, KMB

April 25, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were lower late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 1.9%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended April 22 rose 1.8% from a year earlier after a 1.1% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, British American Tobacco (BTI) said it has agreed to pay $635.2 million to US authorities to settle investigations into its historical business activities in North Korea from 2007 to 2017. The company's shares were rising 1.1%.

Gap (GPS) is planning to lay off hundreds of employees in line with a restructuring that is intended to streamline its workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The shares were down over 6%.

PepsiCo (PEP) lifted its full-year financial outlook after the beverages and snacks company's Q1 results benefited from pricing gains. PepsiCo shares were up 2.3%.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q1 earnings of $1.67 per diluted share, compared with $1.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.37. The company's shares were rising 1.6%.

