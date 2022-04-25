Markets
XLP

Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLP, XLY, MTN, KO, DORM

Consumer stocks were lower in early Monday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) down 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) falling about 0.5%.

In company news, Vail Resorts (MTN) gained about 4% after reporting a nearly 13% year-over-year increase in skier visits season-to-date through April 17.

Coca-Cola (KO) was marginally lower after it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.64, up from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.58.

Dorman Products (DORM) was 1.7% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.29, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21.

XLP XLY MTN KO DORM

