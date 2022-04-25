Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2022: XLP, XLY, KSS, MTN, DORM

Consumer stocks were clinging to positive territory in late Monday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) rising almost 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gaining about 0.5%.

In company news, Kohl's (KSS) has received a takeover offer of $68 per share from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Simon Property Group (SPG), the New York Post reported, citing sources close to the talks. Shares of Kohl's were about 4.5% higher.

Vail Resorts (MTN) gained about 4% after reporting a nearly 13% year-over-year increase in skier visits season-to-date through April 17.

Dorman Products (DORM) was about 1% lower after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.29, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21.

