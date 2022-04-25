Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2022: KO, DORM, WW, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down by 0.04%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.75%.

Coca-Cola (KO) was more than 1% higher as it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.64, up from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.58.

Dorman Products (DORM) was unchanged after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.29, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21.

WW International (WW) said it has decided to eliminate certain roles globally, including the COO position, as part of a restructuring plan. WW International was slightly higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.