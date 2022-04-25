Consumer Sector Update for 04/25/2022: KO, DORM, WW, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down by 0.04%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently declining by 0.75%.

Coca-Cola (KO) was more than 1% higher as it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.64, up from $0.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.58.

Dorman Products (DORM) was unchanged after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.29, up from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21.

WW International (WW) said it has decided to eliminate certain roles globally, including the COO position, as part of a restructuring plan. WW International was slightly higher recently.

