Consumer Sector Update for 04/24/2024: BOF, TSLA, HAS, HELE

Consumer stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.9%.

In corporate news, BranchOut Food (BOF) shares surged 69.3% after the company said Wednesday it has expanded its relationship with a large retailer, bringing the annualized value of commitments from the retailer to over $8 million.

Tesla's (TSLA) shares jumped 12% after it disclosed plans to launch new models earlier than expected, softening the blow from its weaker-than-anticipated Q1 financial results.

Hasbro (HAS) shares surged past 11.9% after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results while affirming its full-year outlook.

Helen of Troy (HELE) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $2.45 per diluted share, up from $2.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.30. The company expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $8.70 to $9.20 and revenue between $1.97 billion and $2.03 billion. Analysts expect $9.72 per share and $2.04 billion. Its shares tumbled 9.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.