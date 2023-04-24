News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

Consumer Sector Update for 04/24/2023: JNJ, FOXA, WBD, DIS

April 24, 2023 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.1%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is preparing a roadshow for an initial public offering of its Kenvue consumer healthcare division, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. The company's shares were up 0.6%.

Fox News said that Tucker Carlson and the network agreed to part ways. Fox shares were down 3.1%.

Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) CNN This Morning co-anchor Don Lemon said in a tweet his agent told him Monday morning CNN terminated him. Warner Bros. Discovery shares were declining 1.7%.

Walt Disney (DIS) will start its second and larger round of layoffs on Monday, which will bring the total eliminated positions to 4,000 when the latest round is completed, multiple media outlets reported. Disney shares were edging up 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
FOXA
WBD
DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.