Consumer Sector Update for 04/24/2023: FOX, WBD, DIS

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.5%.

In company news, Fox News said that Tucker Carlson and the network agreed to part ways. Fox shares were down 2.8%.

Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) CNN This Morning co-anchor Don Lemon said in a tweet his agent told him Monday morning CNN terminated him. Warner Bros. Discovery shares were declining 1.5%.

Walt Disney (DIS) will start its second and larger round of layoffs on Monday, which will bring the total eliminated positions to 4,000 when the latest round is completed, multiple media outlets reported. Disney shares were little changed.

