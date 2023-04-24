Consumer Sector Update for 04/24/2023: BBBY, ECX, KO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was shedding more than 22% in value after saying Sunday that the company along with certain subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US to wind down its businesses and execute sales of some or all of its assets.

ECARX (ECX), which went public in December 2022 upon the completion of its merger with COVA Acquisition, posted a Q4 loss of 1.86 renminbi ($0.27) per diluted ordinary share. Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to 1.53 billion renminbi from 1.06 billion renminbi a year ago. ECARX was up more than 5% pre-bell Monday.

Coca-Cola (KO) was rising past 1% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, up from $0.64 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 rose to $10.98 billion from $10.49 billion a year earlier.

