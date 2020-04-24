Consumer Sector Update for 04/24/2020: PTON,WWE,PZZA,HTHT

Consumer stocks were maintaining solid gains heading into Friday's close, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.8%.

In company news, Peloton Interactive (PTON) rolled to a nearly 7% advance after the high-end exercise equipment company reportedly attracted a best-ever 23,000 participants to a live workout class on Wednesday. Peloton now boasts more than 2 million members worldwide, Bloomberg said, citing a company statement.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) rose more than 14% after the firm late Thursday reported better-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 net income, earning $0.41 per share during the three months ended March 31, excluding one-time items, compared with an $0.11 per share net loss during the year-ago period as revenue increased 60% to $291 million. Analysts, on average had been expecting a normalized Q1 profit of $0.26 per share on $268.2 million in revenue.

Papa John's International (PZZA) climbed 7.7% after Stifel raised its price target by $15 to $80 a share and reiterated its buy rating.

Huazhu Group (HTHT) fell 6% after the Chinese hospitality chain said revenue per available room fell to RMB85 at its leased and owned hotel during its Q1 ended March 31, down 60.6% from year-ago levels as the occupancy rate dropped to 40.3% from 83.6% during the first three months of 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced domestic travel and forced temporarily hotel closures. The company also said banker lenders have agreed to relax certain covenants for its syndicated loan maturing in December 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.