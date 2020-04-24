Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/24/2020: JCP, WWE, ALV, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were flat in Friday's pre-market trading, with shares of staples companies in both the S&P 500 (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) recently inactive.

J.C. Penney (JCP) was declining by more than 15% after the The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is in advanced talks with a group of bank lenders as it seeks debtor-in-possession financing of up to $1 billion that would allow it to continue operating through a court-supervised bankruptcy process.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was gaining more than 13% in value after it reported a Q1 EPS of $0.31, up from a loss of $0.11 per share during the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $0.41 per share, up from a year-ago loss of $0.11 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.26.

Autoliv (ALV) was up more than 6% even after the automotive safety supplier reported a Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.88, falling from $1.20 a year ago, as net sales declined to $1.85 billion from $2.17 billion in Q1 2019. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated an average of $0.74 for the company's Q1 EPS and $1.76 billion for net sales.

