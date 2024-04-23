Consumer Sector Update for 04/23/2024: PEP, JBLU, PM

Consumer stocks were rising Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 1.2%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 5.3% from a year earlier in the week ended April 20 after a 4.9% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, PepsiCo (PEP) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results aided by price increases, even though certain product recalls weighed substantially on the company's Quaker Foods business in North America. Its shares fell 2.2%.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) revised down its full-year revenue guidance to reflect elevated industry capacity in its Latin region while the airline's Q1 results came in better than expected. Its shares sank 16%.

Philip Morris (PM) gained 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, up from $1.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.41.

