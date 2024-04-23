News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/23/2024: BYND, GS, LKQ, PEP, JBLU

April 23, 2024

Consumer stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 1.3%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended April 20 rose 5.3% from a year earlier after a 4.9% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs (GS) is in talks with private credit lenders seeking $250 million of capital to improve Beyond Meat's (BYND) liquidity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Beyond Meat shares fell 0.7%.

LKQ's (LKQ) Q1 adjusted earnings fell more than the market anticipated, while the growth in its sales missed expectations. Its shares plunged 15.1%.

PepsiCo (PEP) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results aided by price increases, even though certain product recalls weighed substantially on the company's Quaker Foods business in North America. Its shares dropped 2.6%.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) revised down its full-year revenue guidance to reflect elevated industry capacity in its Latin region while the airline's Q1 results came in better than expected. Its shares sank 19.2%.

