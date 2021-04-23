Consumer Sector Update for 04/23/2021: SWIM,SKX,NAKD,SCR,SCR.TO

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% late in Friday trading while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.2%.

In company news, Latham Group (SWIM) was surging in its public markets debut, opening 30% above its IPO price at 24.70 a share and recently climbing to an first-day peak of $27.50 a share. The home swimming pool company overnight priced its initial public offering at $19 each, the bottom of its expected $19 to $21 range.

Skechers USA (SKX) rose over 16% after the footwear company reported Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected FY21 sales also exceeding analyst estimates.

Score Media and Gaming (SCR) was 5.4% higher after the Canadian House of Commons approved Bill C-218 legalizing single-event sports betting in the country. The measure now moves to the Senate for reading and adoption.

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) climbed 4.8% after shareholders voted to approve the proposed sale of the apparel company's Bendon brick-and-mortar operations. The deal is now expected to close April 30.

