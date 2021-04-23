Consumer Sector Update for 04/23/2021: SKX,NAKD,SCR,SCR.TO

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping about 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.3%.

In company news, Skechers USA (SKX) rose over 15% after the footwear company overnight reported Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected FY21 sales also exceeding analyst estimates.

Score Media and Gaming (SCR) was 6.8% higher after the Canadian House of Commons Thursday approved Bill C-218 legalizing single-event sports betting in that country. The measure now moves to the Senate for reading and adoption.

Naked Brand Group (NAKD) climbed 6.1% after shareholders overnight voted to approve the proposed sale of the apparel company's Bendon brick-and-mortar operations. The deal is now expected to close April 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.