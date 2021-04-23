Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/23/2021: KMB, GNTX, ALV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was declining by 0.09% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.16%.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was almost 4% lower as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, down from $2.13 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.93.

Gentex (GNTX) was down more than 4% as it posted Q1 earnings of $0.46 per share, up from $0.36 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.49.

Autoliv (ALV) was climbing past 2% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share, up from $0.88 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.40.

