Consumer Sector Update for 04/23/2020: NFLX,GPS,POOL,EXPE

Consumer stocks were mixed in late Thursday trade, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was adding 0.2% in value.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) was ahead about 1.3% Thursday after the streaming video company late Wednesday announced plans for a $1 billion private placement of its senior unsecured notes. The notes will be sold to institutional investors through two series of offerings denominated in US dollars and euros, respectively.

Pool (POOL) rose 7% after the specialty retailer Thursday declared a 5.5% increase in its quarterly cash dividend compared with its most recent distribution to investors to $0.58 per share, payable on May 29 to shareholders on record as of May 15.

Expedia (EXPE) climbed 3.5% after the travel reservations website Thursday announced a $1.2 billion equity investment from Apollo Global Management (APO) and Silver Lake and $2 billion in debt funding. The company shuffled its top management, with board vice chairman Peter Kern becoming its new CEO and acting chief financial officer Eric Hart become the permanent CFO after five months in an interim role.

The Gap (GPS) was fractionally higher, overcoming early weakness that followed the retailer warning it may not have enough cash to continue normal operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said it already has stopped paying the $115 million in rent for all of its stores in North America that have been closed because of the outbreak and said it was negotiating with landlords to modify or terminate its existing lease agreements and avoid potential defaults and downgrades to its credit rating.

