Consumer Sector Update for 04/23/2020: CROX, TGT, HSY, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were advancing pre-market Thursday, with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) 0.15% higher, while the Consumer Discretionary SPDR (XLY) was recently inactive.

Crocs (CROX) was down about 6% as it reported a Q1 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.22 compared with $0.36 in the corresponding 2019 quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.35.

Target (TGT) was declining by more than 6% after saying sales trends have significantly improved since April 15, with digital comparable sales growing by "more than 275%" including several days with more online sales than Cyber Monday, the late-year shopping event that's usually the busiest day for e-commerce companies.

The Hershey Company (HSY) was almost 3% lower even after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share-diluted of $1.63, compared with $1.59 for the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.71.

