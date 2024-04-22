Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2024: ACI, KR, TSLA, LI

Consumer stocks were rising Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.5%.

In corporate news, Albertsons' (ACI) fiscal Q4 earnings surpassed Wall Street's expectations while revenue fell short, as the company and Kroger (KR) increased the number of stores they plan to divest in relation to the merger deal between the firms. Albertsons shares fell 0.5% while Kroger was up 0.5%.

Tesla (TSLA) cut prices of its Model 3, Model Y, Model X, and Model S in China, according to media reports, citing the company's website. In Germany too, Tesla reportedly cut prices. Separately, Tesla (TSLA) dissolved its newly established marketing team as part of a broader layoff strategy, Bloomberg reported. Tesla shares dropped 2.8%.

Li Auto (LI) shares tumbled 5.3% after the firm cut prices on four of its five hybrid and electric passenger vehicles in China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.