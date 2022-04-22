Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2022: GPS, SNAP, KMB

Consumer stocks drifted lower with the broader markets in late trade, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) down 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) falling 1.9%.

In company news, Gap (GPS) shed more than 18% after lowering its guidance for net growth sales in Q1 to about low- to mid-teens yearly declines from its prior forecast of mid-to-high single-digit year-over-year declines.

Snap (SNAP) was about 0.5% lower following its Q1 results, which led to a slew of price target cuts from analysts, including from RBC and Credit Suisse.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was soaring over 8% after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.35, easily surpassing analyst estimates of $1.23 in a Capital IQ poll. Its revenue also beat market expectations.

