Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2022: GPS, SAM, KMB

Consumer stocks were lower in afternoon trade, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) falling about 1.3%.

In company news, Gap (GPS) shed more than 17% after revising its guidance for net sales growth in Q1 to about low- to mid-teens yearly declines from its prior forecast of mid-to-high single-digit year-over-year declines.

Boston Beer Co. (SAM) was up more than 1% even after reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.16 per share on revenue of $430.1 million, compared with the market consensus of net income of $2.05 per share on $444.8 million.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was soaring over 9% after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.35, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.23 in a Capital IQ poll. Its revenue also beat market expectations. The company raised its full-year sales outlook.

