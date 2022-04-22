Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2022: ALV, KMB, GNS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.07% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive recently.

Autoliv (ALV) was over 6% lower after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, down from $1.79 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.05.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.35 per share, compared with $1.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $1.23 a share. Kimberly-Clark was over 5% higher recently.

Genius Group (GNS) was climbing past 4% after saying it has completed the acquisition of Education Angels and Property Investors Network.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.