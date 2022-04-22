Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2022: ALV, KMB, GNS, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.07% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive recently.

Autoliv (ALV) was over 6% lower after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share, down from $1.79 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.05.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q1 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.35 per share, compared with $1.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $1.23 a share. Kimberly-Clark was over 5% higher recently.

Genius Group (GNS) was climbing past 4% after saying it has completed the acquisition of Education Angels and Property Investors Network.

