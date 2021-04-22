Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2021: TAL, TSCO, DHI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.03% lower while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive in recent trading.

TAL Education Group (TAL) was advancing by more than 4% even as it posted a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.14 per American depositary share, compared with a loss of $0.10 per ADS a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.20 per ADS.

Tractor Supply (TSCO) was over 3% higher as it reported Q1 earnings of $1.55 per share, up from earnings of $0.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $1.

D.R. Horton (DHI) was climbing past 1% after reporting fiscal Q2 earnings of $2.53 per share, up from $1.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $2.17 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.