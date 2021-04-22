Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2021: POOL,FSR,SNBR

Markets
Consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF declining 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.2%.

In company news, Pool (POOL) was up 7.6% after the specialty retailer reported Q1 net income of $2.42 per share, doubling up the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.21 per share profit.

Fisker (FSR) fell 6.6% after a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the electric vehicle manufacturer to sell from neutral. The price target was cut by $5 to $10.

Sleep Number (SNBR) declined 9.7% after the air mattress retailer reported a 20% rise in Q1 sales over year-ago levels, climbing to $568.3 million but still falling shy of the $580.2 million Street view.

