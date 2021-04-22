Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2021: NKLA,TA,POOL,FSR,SNBR

Consumer stocks are ending lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Nikola (NKLA) raced almost 14% higher after saying it would partner with TravelCenters of America (TA) to build hydrogen fueling stations at two existing TA-Petro stores in California as part of efforts to develop a nationwide network for refueling Nikola heavy-duty trucks. TA shares were 2.9% higher.

Pool (POOL) gained 7% after the specialty retailer reported Q1 net income of $2.42 per share, doubling up the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.21 per share profit.

On the losing side, Fisker (FSR) fell 8.8% after a Goldman Sachs downgrade of the electric vehicle manufacturer to sell from neutral. The price target was cut by $5 to $10.

Sleep Number (SNBR) declined about 12% after the air mattress retailer reported a 20% rise in Q1 sales over year-ago levels, climbing to $568.3 million but still falling shy of the $580.2 million Street view.

