Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2020: EXPE, BG, KMB, XLP, XLY

Consumer companies were higher pre-bell Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) advance more than 1%, though consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were unchanged.

Expedia (EXPE) was gaining nearly 7% as The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is in advanced discussions to sell a stake to private equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management (APO) for about $1 billion.

Bunge (BG) rallying past 5% amid a deal to sell 35 US elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was climbing more than 1% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, up from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $1.96.

