Markets
EXPE

Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2020: EXPE, BG, KMB, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer companies were higher pre-bell Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) advance more than 1%, though consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were unchanged.

Expedia (EXPE) was gaining nearly 7% as The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is in advanced discussions to sell a stake to private equity firms Silver Lake Partners and Apollo Global Management (APO) for about $1 billion.

Bunge (BG) rallying past 5% amid a deal to sell 35 US elevators to Zen-Noh Grain Corporation.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was climbing more than 1% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, up from $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $1.96.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPE BG KMB XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular