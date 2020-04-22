Consumer Sector Update for 04/22/2020: CMG,USNA,GME,TSN

Consumer stocks were broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising more than 2.5%.

In company news, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was almost 14% higher after the restaurant chain late Tuesday reported better-than-expected adjusted Q1 net income. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.08 per share, down from $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year while net sales increased 7.8% year-over-year to $1.4 billion. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP profit of $2.68 per share on $1.4 billion in sales.

USANA Health Sciences (USNA) rose nearly 15% after reporting net income of $1.23 per share for its Q1 ended March 28, up from $1.01 per share during the year-ago period despite a 2.3% decline in revenue from the same quarter last year to $266.6 million. The single analyst polled by Capital IQ had been expecting the nutritional products company to earn $0.57 per share on $220.4 million in revenue.

GameStop (GME) climbed 2.0% after the retailer late Tuesday disclosed talks with landlords over the possibility of revising its lease agreements after recently missing selected rent payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The discussions include "potential abatement, deferral or restructuring future rents" while stores remain closed, the company said.

Tyson Foods (TSN) declined nearly 3% after saying it will indefinitely suspend operations at its pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, after previously running the facility at reduced levels due to worker absenteeism amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Three Iowa state lawmakers earlier this week filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Tyson after receiving employee allegations the company was not adequately protecting them from workplace exposure to the coronavirus.

