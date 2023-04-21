Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2023: WISH, PG, CLX, XLP, XLY

April 21, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.6% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.3%.

ContextLogic (WISH) was gaining over 19% in value after saying its board approved a share repurchase program of up to $50 million.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was over 2.7% higher after it reported fiscal Q3 core earnings of $1.37 per share, up from $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.32.

Clorox (CLX) will cut about 200 jobs, or about 4% of its nonproduction staff, as part of its effort to streamline operations, the company's chief executive officer, Linda Rendle, said in a blog post. Clorox was up 0.5% in recent premarket activity.

