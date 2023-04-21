News & Insights

LYFT

Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2023: LYFT, WMT, MO

April 21, 2023 — 02:07 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1.3%.

In company news, Lyft (LYFT) is planning another round of layoffs which will "significantly reduce" the company's workforce, Chief Executive David Risher said in an email to employees. The ride-hailing company's shares were climbing over 5%.

Walmart (WMT) agreed to sell online apparel brand Eloquii to FullBeauty Brands for an undisclosed amount, CNBC reported, citing a Walmart spokesperson and FullBeauty Brands Chief Executive Jim Fogarty. Walmart shares were up 0.7%.

Altria (MO) is expected to go on trial on Monday in connection with a lawsuit brought by San Francisco's public school district alleging the tobacco company alongside Juul Labs targeted young people with vaping products, Reuters reported. Altria shares were down 0.4%.

