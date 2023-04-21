Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2023: LUV, LYFT, WMT, MO

Consumer stocks were advancing late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1.1%.

In company news, Southwest Airlines (LUV) faces an investigation from the US Department of Justice, which joins the Department of Transportation's probe into the airline's holiday meltdown in December 2022, Politico reported. The company's shares were shedding 0.3%.

Lyft (LYFT) is planning another round of layoffs which will "significantly reduce" its workforce, Chief Executive David Risher said in an email to employees. The ride-hailing company's shares were climbing over 6%.

Walmart (WMT) agreed to sell the online apparel brand Eloquii to FullBeauty Brands for an undisclosed amount, CNBC reported, citing a Walmart spokesperson and FullBeauty Brands Chief Executive Jim Fogarty. Walmart shares were up 0.3%.

Altria (MO) is expected to go on trial on Monday in connection with a lawsuit brought by San Francisco's public school district alleging the tobacco company alongside Juul Labs targeted young people with vaping products, Reuters reported. Altria shares were little changed.

