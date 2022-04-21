Markets
USFD

Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2022: USFD, SON, PM, XLY, XLP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was nearly 3% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.46% recently.

US Foods Holding (USFD) was climbing past 2% after saying it expects fiscal Q1 net sales to increase by 24% to $7.8 billion amid higher restaurant, hospitality and health care volumes during the period.

Sonoco Products (SON) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q1 base earnings of $1.85 per diluted share, up from $1.00 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.72.

Philip Morris International (PM) was nearly 1% lower as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USFD SON PM XLY XLP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular