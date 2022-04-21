Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2022: USFD, SON, PM, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was nearly 3% higher and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up by 0.46% recently.

US Foods Holding (USFD) was climbing past 2% after saying it expects fiscal Q1 net sales to increase by 24% to $7.8 billion amid higher restaurant, hospitality and health care volumes during the period.

Sonoco Products (SON) was declining by more than 3% after it reported Q1 base earnings of $1.85 per diluted share, up from $1.00 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.72.

Philip Morris International (PM) was nearly 1% lower as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $1.49.

