Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2022: UAL,TSLA,MULN

Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both advancing 0.6%.

In company news, United Airlines Holdings (UAL) rose over 10% after it significantly narrowed its non-GAAP Q1 net loss adjusted loss as operating revenue grew over 135% over year-ago levels, and the air carrier said it expects to generate its "highest quarterly revenue" ever during the current quarter ending June 30 en route to a profitable FY22.

Tesla (TSLA) added 6% after the electric vehicle company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $3.22 per share, more than tripling its $0.93 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and speeding past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.95 per share. Revenue grew 80.6% to $18.76 billion, also beating the $17.84 billion analyst mean.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) climbed 5.6% after the EV manufacturer disclosed plans to test its solid-state polymer battery at the Battery Innovation Center in Newberry, Indiana. According to the company, solid-state batteries represent the next step forward for electric vehicles, offering higher energy density, smaller size, faster charging times, and increased safety compared with current lithium-ion battery technology.

