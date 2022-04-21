Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2022: SHOP,SHOP.TO,UAL,TSLA,MULN

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were ending mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.1% this afternoon and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sliding 1.2%, giving back a midday advance.

In company news, Shopify (SHOP) plunged 9.4% after Roth Capital cut its price target for the ecommerce platform company to $625 From $850 and reiterated its neutral rating for the company's stock. Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that Shopify is in talks to buy technology startup Deliverr.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL) rose 9%, leading gains on the S&P 500, after it narrowed its non-GAAP Q1 net loss as operating revenue grew over 135% over year-ago levels. The air carrier said it expects to generate its "highest quarterly revenue" ever during the current quarter ending June 30 en route to a profitable year.

Tesla (TSLA) added 2.6% after the electric vehicle company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $3.22 per share, more than tripling its $0.93 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and speeding past the Capital IQ consensus by $0.95 per share. Revenue grew 80.6% to $18.76 billion, also beating the $17.84 billion analyst mean.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) fell 3.5%, reversing its midday gain, after the EV manufacturer disclosed plans to test its solid-state polymer battery at the Battery Innovation Center in Newberry, Indiana. According to the company, solid-state batteries represent the next step forward for electric vehicles, offering higher energy density, smaller size, faster charging times, and increased safety compared with current lithium-ion battery technology.

