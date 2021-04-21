Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2021: NFLX, LAD, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.33% lower in recent trading.

Netflix (NFLX) reported Q1 EPS of $3.75, compared with $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $2.99. Netflix was down more than 8% recently.

Lithia Motors (LAD) was fractionally higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.89 per share, up from $2.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $4.76.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said its biometric technology, called Amazon One, is now available at the Whole Foods Market store at Madison Broadway in Seattle. Amazon was slightly lower in recent trading.

