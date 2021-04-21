Markets
NFLX

Consumer Sector Update for 04/21/2021: NFLX, LAD, AMZN, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was flat while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.33% lower in recent trading.

Netflix (NFLX) reported Q1 EPS of $3.75, compared with $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $2.99. Netflix was down more than 8% recently.

Lithia Motors (LAD) was fractionally higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.89 per share, up from $2.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $4.76.

Amazon.com (AMZN) said its biometric technology, called Amazon One, is now available at the Whole Foods Market store at Madison Broadway in Seattle. Amazon was slightly lower in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX LAD AMZN XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular